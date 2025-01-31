Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageborder wallbarbed wireus borderwallmexico border walls4 februaryconcertinamexicoNogales Border Wall and Concertina WireLayers of Concertina are added to existing barrier infrastructure along the U.S. - Mexico border near Nogales, AZ, February 4, 2019. Photo: Robert Bushell. 