After determining from reading "sign" that and illegal alien who had just crossed the Rio Grande had already donned clothing and shoes and made a running stride towards a nearby highway, a U.S. Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agent picks up his pace in the pursuit near Eagle Pass, Texas, June 20, 2019.

As Border Patrol agents are tasked with processing and intake responsibilities presented by the recent surge in migrant arrivals at the border, members of BORSTAR have been assisting in pursuing illegal aliens afield. CBP photo by Glenn Fawcett. Original public domain image from Flickr