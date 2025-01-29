Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagedisasterworld trade centerground zerocreative commons zeroinsidedestroyed buildingpublic domain damageterrorismWorld Trade Center PhotosA U.S. Customs Agent surveys the damage inside the Customhouse in NYC following the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. Photographer: James Tourtellotte. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 811 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3600 x 2432 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDisaster relief Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777361/disaster-relief-instagram-post-templateView licenseSmoke fuming in the air during the September 11 terrorist attack at the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978614/photo-image-smoke-fire-cityFree Image from public domain licenseDisaster relief Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777363/disaster-relief-instagram-post-templateView licenseRescue officers during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978706/pdlocwtc-0206u-imagetifFree Image from public domain licensePollution Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667826/pollution-instagram-post-templateView licenseRescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978681/photo-image-mask-smoke-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910864/air-pollution-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseSmoke and debris in the air during the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978615/photo-image-smoke-fire-cityFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667812/air-pollution-instagram-post-templateView licenseRescue operations ceasing the fire during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978624/photo-image-person-water-cityFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution campaign blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777147/air-pollution-campaign-blog-banner-templateView licenseSmoke fuming in the air during the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978609/photo-image-smoke-fire-cityFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910716/air-pollution-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFreedom Towerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726758/freedom-towerFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910862/air-pollution-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseSmoke and debris in the air while rescue operations are being carried out during the September 11 terrorist attack on the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978620/photo-image-smoke-people-waterFree Image from public domain licenseNatural disasters Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600327/natural-disasters-instagram-post-templateView licenseRescue officer and rescue truck during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978697/photo-image-smoke-people-fireFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution factory background, hands destroying environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915106/png-activism-activist-aestheticView licenseRescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978622/pdlocwtc-0196u-imagetifFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution factory, hands destroying environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915107/air-pollution-factory-hands-destroying-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseThe September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy of the Prints and Photographs Division…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978704/photo-image-tree-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution factory desktop wallpaper, hands destroying environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915111/png-activism-activist-aestheticView licenseRescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978707/photo-image-smoke-people-fireFree Image from public domain licenseWeather warning blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777142/weather-warning-blog-banner-templateView licenseRescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978611/photo-image-mask-smoke-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFamine & drought Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762893/famine-drought-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseRescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978709/photo-image-paper-smoke-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBreaking news reporting Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599863/breaking-news-reporting-instagram-post-templateView licenseRescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978608/photo-image-smoke-people-waterFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution factory, hands destroying environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918595/air-pollution-factory-hands-destroying-environment-remix-editable-designView licenseWorld Trade Center site currently under construction.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726647/photo-image-public-domain-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseAir pollution factory background, hands destroying environment remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8918594/png-activism-activist-aestheticView licenseRescue officer during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978700/photo-image-paper-smoke-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseDecrease pollution Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910844/decrease-pollution-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978607/photo-image-smoke-people-cityFree Image from public domain licenseClimate change poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11920312/climate-change-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRescue officer carrying the American flag during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978708/photo-image-smoke-person-cityFree Image from public domain licenseNatural disaster Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599518/natural-disaster-instagram-post-templateView licenseRescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978618/pdlocwtc-0076u-imagetifFree Image from public domain license