Interior Repatriation Initiative flight departing December 19, 2019

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement continued the Interior Repatriation Initiative (IRI) on Thursday, December 19, 2019. The IRI is a joint agreement between the governments of the United States and Mexico to ensure that those repatriated are returned closer to their homes in a safe and expeditious manner. Thursday's flight departed Tucson, Ariz. for Guadalajara, Mexico. The Government of Mexico will provide additional transportation to the cities of origin. U.S. Customs and Border Protection photo by Jerry Glaser. Original public domain image from Flickr