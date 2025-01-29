Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageworld trade centerterrorismdemolitionground zerodestructionpublicdestroyedterroristWorld Trade Center PhotosU.S. Custom house World Trade Center Building 6 in the aftermath of the terrorists attacks. Photographer: James Tourtellotte. 