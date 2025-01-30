Edit ImageCropNational Park Service (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imagemooneclipseastronomycaliforniajoshua treepublic domain dark photojoshua tree national park eclipselunar eclipseSuper Blood Moon, lunar eclipse of full moonOriginal public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 801 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7360 x 4912 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDiscover Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998370/discover-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLunar eclipsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725942/lunar-eclipseFree Image from public domain licenseEscape to paradise Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008918/escape-paradise-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSuper Blood Moonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725935/super-blood-moonFree Image from public domain licenseExplore africa Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008904/explore-africa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePartial solar eclipsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725994/partial-solar-eclipseFree Image from public domain licenseLunar eclipse blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050709/lunar-eclipse-blog-banner-templateView licensePartial solar eclipsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725974/partial-solar-eclipseFree Image from public domain licenseWater Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12566737/water-effectView licenseSunset sky and silhouette treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726155/sunset-sky-and-silhouette-treeFree Image from public domain licenseLunar eclipse Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828890/lunar-eclipse-instagram-post-templateView licenseComet in dark skyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725915/comet-dark-skyFree Image from public domain licenseLunar eclipse poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966298/lunar-eclipse-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStargazers at nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725984/stargazers-nightFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516710/astronomy-instagram-post-templateView licenseCampsite at nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726085/campsite-nightFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767248/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseComet in dark skyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726187/comet-dark-skyFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767247/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBobcat on silhouette treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725975/bobcat-silhouette-treeFree Image from public domain licenseLunar eclipse poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039996/lunar-eclipse-poster-templateView licenseComet in dark skyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726186/comet-dark-skyFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547439/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStarry night skyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726055/starry-night-skyFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767249/photo-journal-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSunset silhouette Joshua treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726100/sunset-silhouette-joshua-treeFree Image from public domain licenseMountain climbing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998366/mountain-climbing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSunset silhouette Joshua treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726031/sunset-silhouette-joshua-treeFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome spring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547427/welcome-spring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJumbo Rocks Campground, Californiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726145/jumbo-rocks-campground-californiaFree Image from public domain licenseLunar eclipse Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966297/lunar-eclipse-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSunset silhouette Joshua treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726037/sunset-silhouette-joshua-treeFree Image from public domain licenseLunar eclipse Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609406/lunar-eclipse-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNight climbing headlamp trailshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725914/night-climbing-headlamp-trailsFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437060/astronomy-instagram-story-templateView licenseLight painting a hearthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725946/light-painting-heartFree Image from public domain licenseLunar eclipse blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966300/lunar-eclipse-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSuper Blood Moon; lunar eclipse of full moon at perigee; 9/27/15https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730171/photo-image-moon-space-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLunar eclipse Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459874/lunar-eclipse-instagram-post-templateView licenseStargazers under a starry skyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726097/stargazers-under-starry-skyFree Image from public domain license