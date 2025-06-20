Edit ImageCropNational Park Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagebackgroundflowernaturepublic domainbotanicalfloralfreephotoMariposa Lily flower backgroundOriginal public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4329 x 2886 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFresh flowers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9813074/fresh-flowers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseatiny calochortus from Edwards’s Botanical Register (1829—1847) by Sydenham Edwards, John Lindley, and James Ridgway.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/559192/mariposa-lily-posterFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816591/william-morrisView licenseApricot globemallow flower backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726140/apricot-globemallow-flower-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury fashion blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057657/luxury-fashion-blog-banner-templateView licenseApricot globemallow macro flower backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726132/apricot-globemallow-macro-flower-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury fashion Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057661/luxury-fashion-facebook-story-templateView licenseOn the Road to Monument (1881) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2608063/free-illustration-image-flower-white-lilyFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury fashion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13057659/luxury-fashion-poster-templateView licenseOn the Road to Monument (1881) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2607987/free-illustration-image-flower-botanical-lilyFree Image from public domain licenseLavender perfume Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624705/lavender-perfume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMojave woodyaster flower backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726138/mojave-woodyaster-flower-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury fashion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703583/luxury-fashion-instagram-post-templateView licenseCalifornia bluebells flower backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726075/california-bluebells-flower-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseEmbrace your individuality Instagram post template, editable floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18583168/embrace-your-individuality-instagram-post-template-editable-floral-designView licenseArizona Lupine flowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726114/arizona-lupine-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseHello spring poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008638/hello-spring-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSacred datura flowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725983/sacred-datura-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseTrust your florist Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624769/trust-your-florist-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCatalina Mariposa Lily, Calochortus catalinae. Spring bloomer. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3394444/free-photo-image-blossom-botanical-calochortus-catalinaeFree Image from public domain licenseSummer Instagram post template, editable floral designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18588776/summer-instagram-post-template-editable-floral-designView licenseBladder-sage flower backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726022/bladder-sage-flower-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827047/william-morrisView licenseDesert fivespot flowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726025/desert-fivespot-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseFloral border background, editable beige designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211004/floral-border-background-editable-beige-designView licenseFreckled milkvetch flowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725986/freckled-milkvetch-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseFlower expo Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10184099/flower-expo-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDollarjoint Prickly Pear cactus flowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726061/dollarjoint-prickly-pear-cactus-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView licenseDollarjoint Prickly Pear cactus flowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725924/dollarjoint-prickly-pear-cactus-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView licenseDollarjoint Prickly Pear cactus flowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726073/dollarjoint-prickly-pear-cactus-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseReal photo of a roses borders, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418632/real-photo-roses-borders-editable-design-element-setView licenseApricot mallow flower backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725958/apricot-mallow-flower-backgroundFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue png, editable instant film frame & flower. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347836/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licensePink water lily illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6865809/image-flowers-leaf-vintageView licenseFloral frame background, editable white designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10193970/floral-frame-background-editable-white-designView licenseDesert Christmas tree flowerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726131/desert-christmas-tree-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue png, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347809/greek-goddess-statue-png-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLilac Mariposa (Calochortus splendens) (1926) by Mary Vaux Walcott. Original from The Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2608396/free-illustration-image-pink-flower-flowers-lilacFree Image from public domain license