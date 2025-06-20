Edit ImageCropNational Park Service (Source)1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdwaterpublic domainfreephotocc0creative commons 0Mallards in waterOriginal public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 801 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 7231 x 4826 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseMallard Duck from Birds of America (1827) by John James Audubon, etched by William Home Lizars. Original from University of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/277260/free-illustration-image-audubon-duck-birds-americaFree Image from public domain licensePurifying skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMallard on waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726135/mallard-waterFree Image from public domain licenseOcean Inspired skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012176/ocean-inspired-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMallard duck bird sticker, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16772957/mallard-duck-bird-sticker-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFree spirit Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12745301/free-spirit-instagram-post-templateView licenseMallard duck bird sticker, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16772891/mallard-duck-bird-sticker-vector-element-remixed-rawpixelView license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWild duck clipart, illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7592506/psd-cartoon-illustrations-animalView licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMallard duck bird, vintage animal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880022/psd-art-vintage-illustrationsView licenseOcean scene marine life nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661348/ocean-scene-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMale mallard duck.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4023916/male-mallard-duckFree Image from public domain licenseGood thing wild and free Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459436/good-thing-wild-and-free-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMallard duck bird, vintage animal collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880024/psd-art-vintage-illustrationsView licenseOrca marine life nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661545/orca-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseWild duck clipart, illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7579994/vector-cartoon-illustrations-animalView licenseOrca whale marine life nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661359/orca-whale-marine-life-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseMallard duck bird, vintage animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880026/mallard-duck-bird-vintage-animal-illustrationView licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMallard duck png bird sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880023/png-art-stickerView licenseBird watching poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379144/bird-watching-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMallard duck bird, vintage animal illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8874586/mallard-duck-bird-vintage-animal-illustrationView licensePet couture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21689283/pet-couture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseWild duck clipart, illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7580137/image-cartoon-illustrations-animalView licenseCrochet class Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13050422/crochet-class-instagram-post-templateView licenseWild duck png illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7581299/png-people-cartoonView licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWilde eend (Anas platyrhynchos) (1596 - 1610) by Anselmus Boëtius de Boodt and Elias Verhulsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13741532/image-paper-frame-artFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMallard duck png bird sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880025/png-art-stickerView licenseSave animals Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11633733/save-animals-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMallard Duck in Lamar Valley by Diane Renkin. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4037977/photo-image-bird-animalFree Image from public domain licenseAustralian wildlife, animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12417318/australian-wildlife-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6056473/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseOcean campaign blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11650131/ocean-campaign-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMallard male (Anas platyrhynchos) illustrated by the von Wright brothers. Digitally enhanced from our own 1929 folio version…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/326102/free-illustration-image-duck-bird-mallardFree Image from public domain licenseDogs and us poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21693212/dogs-and-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseNēnē goose on waterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8734305/nene-goose-waterFree Image from public domain license