Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefire bowlbowling shoessumaspersonsportspublic domainclothingphotoBowling WPFGCBP Officer Lewis Seutz from the Sumas Washington Port of Entry goes for a three one split at the World Police and Fire Games Bowling Tournament in Sterling Virginia. Photo by James Tourtellotte. 