U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials temporarily suspended some operations at the San Ysidro port of entry early Monday morning.

At about 3:15 a.m., CBP officials temporarily suspended processing for all northbound vehicle traffic at the border crossing, as well as northbound pedestrian processing at the Pedestrian East facility. The Pedestrian West facility and southbound vehicle lanes at San Ysidro were unaffected.



At approximately 6:25 a.m., CBP officers resumed processing northbound pedestrian traffic at the Pedestrian East facility, and resumed processing northbound vehicle traffic. CBP officials recommend that persons traveling northbound to the U.S. anticipate possible increased wait times because of the lane closures.



The lanes were closed to install additional port hardening materials at the port of entry, to include jersey barriers and concertina wire, to prepare for the potential arrival of thousands of people migrating in a caravan heading towards the border of the United States. Original public domain image from Flickr