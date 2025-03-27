CBP Seizes Hazardous Toy Dolls

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers and Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) investigators have seized more than 200,000 toy dolls arriving from China due to the high levels of phthalates, a group of banned chemicals compounds. A total of 10 shipments valued at nearly $500,00.00 USD were seized at the ports of Chicago, Dallas, Los Angles, Norfolk, Memphis, Newark, Portland and Savannah. Photo by James Tourtellotte. Original public domain image from Flickr