Brownsville Port of Entry CBP Officers Seize $168K in Cocaine at Gateway International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Gateway International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine, valued at approximately $168,300, hidden within a silver 2007 Nissan Sentra. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination. Upon inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered nine packages of alleged cocaine concealed within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages containing a total of 22 pounds of alleged cocaine with an estimated street value of $168,300. “As our nation’s frontline of defense, CBP officers remain ever vigilant and alert as they continue to intercept narcotics and other potential threats to the safety of our nation,” said Port Director Petra Horne, Brownsville Port of Entry. Photo provided by: U.S Customs and Border Protection. Original public domain image from Flickr