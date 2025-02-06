Edit ImageCropBoom2SaveSaveEdit Imageleafcollagedesignillustrationbotanicalbranchcollage elementgreenLeaf branch botanical collage element psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2666 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage watercolor leaf, editable botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9068071/vintage-watercolor-leaf-editable-botanical-illustration-setView licenseLeaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726785/leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable watercolor leaf, botanical illustration sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071224/editable-watercolor-leaf-botanical-illustration-setView licenseAesthetic leaf branch, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717130/psd-collage-leaves-illustrationView licenseEditable plant vine design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322297/editable-plant-vine-design-element-setView licenseAutumn leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714290/autumn-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346678/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWinter leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8607267/winter-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseLone tree, creative environment collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576860/lone-tree-creative-environment-collage-art-editable-designView licenseAesthetic leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691878/psd-aesthetic-collage-illustrationView licenseTropical philodendron xanadu leaf background, botanical aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217060/png-aesthetic-background-designView licenseAesthetic leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691872/psd-aesthetic-collage-illustrationView licenseGreen snake illustration, digital art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12235008/green-snake-illustration-digital-art-editable-designView licenseLeaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832081/leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseChristmas shopping Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344653/christmas-shopping-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLeaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716600/leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseFresh air png, hand presenting leaf & cloud editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346769/png-aesthetic-air-botanicalView licensebotanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691234/botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212870/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseAutumn leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8692560/autumn-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseDry Autumn flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257486/dry-autumn-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseAutumn leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695485/autumn-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseDry Autumn flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215927/dry-autumn-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseLeaf branch, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691154/leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260378/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseAutumn leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717144/autumn-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260971/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseLeaf branch png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726258/leaf-branch-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260966/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseClover leaf botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8642656/clover-leaf-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseCleanser label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14512257/cleanser-label-template-editable-designView licenseAesthetic leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716745/psd-collage-leaf-illustrationView licenseLone tree, creative environment collage art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9576816/lone-tree-creative-environment-collage-art-editable-designView licenseGrass bush divider, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719448/grass-bush-divider-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseGreen palm leaf background, tropical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828536/green-palm-leaf-background-tropical-border-editable-designView licenseSpring onion grass, botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718861/spring-onion-grass-botanical-collage-element-psdView licenseEditable tree and branch shadow design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15480112/editable-tree-and-branch-shadow-design-element-setView licenseAesthetic leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717286/psd-collage-leaf-illustrationView licenseFloral snake illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858362/floral-snake-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseWinter leaf branch botanical collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691595/winter-leaf-branch-botanical-collage-element-psdView license