JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Col. Harlie Bodine, commander of the 611th Air and Space Operations Center, U.S. Air Force, spent the day with the 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard’s rescue squadrons during an immersion flight, Nov. 24, in and around the JBER area.

The purpose of the immersion flight was to provide Bodine the opportunity to have first-hand experience with the missions and capabilities of the 210th, 211th and 212th Rescue Squadrons, which are often tasked by the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center to execute search and rescue missions across Alaska as part of their civil search and rescue commitment. The day’s demonstrations included an air refueling mission in which an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter was refueled by an HC-130 King aircraft, as well as a hoist extraction demo from a Pave Hawk.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Eagerton/released). Original public domain image from Flickr