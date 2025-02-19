U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions and a MV-22B Osprey assigned to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) taxi down a runway during FINEX 1 in support of Weapons and Tactics Instructor course (WTI)1-17 at SELF, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, Calif., Oct. 18, 2016.

FINEX 1 was part of WTI 1-17, a seven-week training event hosted by MAWTS-1 cadre, which emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine Corps aviation in support of a Marine Air Ground Task Force. MAWTS-1 provides standardized advanced tactical training and certification of unit instructor qualifications to support Marine Aviation Training and Readiness and assists in developing and employing aviation weapons and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Danny Gonzalez) Original public domain image from Flickr