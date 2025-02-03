U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment disembark from a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 463 at the Kahuku Training Area on Oahu, Hawaii, July 31, 2012, to conduct a training mission with New Zealand soldiers and South Korean troops for Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2012.

RIMPAC is a U.S. Pacific Command-hosted biennial multinational maritime exercise designed to foster and sustain international cooperation on the security of the world’s oceans. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Holzworth, U.S. Air Force). Original public domain image from Flickr