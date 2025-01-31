New Jersey State Police sling load cargo on to a UH-60 Black Hawk with the 1-150th Assault Helicopter Battalion, New Jersey Army National Guard, during exercise "I Am Ready" at Island Beach State Park, Seaside Park, N.J, Nov. 18, 2016.

"I Am Ready" is an aviation centric, joint training exercise between the New Jersey Army and Air National Guard and New Jersey State Police to validate mutual aid agreements and response efforts for homeland security and domestic operations requiring New Jersey National Guard rotary wing support. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen/Released) Original public domain image from Flickr