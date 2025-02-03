HH-60 Pave Hawks from 33rd Rescue Squadron, 943rd Rescue Group and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, fly in formation behind an MC-130J from the 17th Special Operations Squadron during exercise Keen Sword 17 near Okinawa, Japan, Nov. 7, 2016.

The U.S.-Japan mutual security treaty is a symbol of the U.S. commitment to Japan and the region and allows the U.S. to provide forward-based forces that can rapidly react to counter aggression against Japan and other allies and partners. . (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephen G. Eigel/released) Original public domain image from Flickr