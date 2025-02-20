A U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagle, assigned to the 173rd Fighter Wing, takes off from Kingsley Field Air National Guard Base near Klamath Falls.

Oregon, during a dissimilar air combat training flight, May 2, 2018. Dissimilar air combat training provides pilots the opportunity to practice air-to-air combat with aircraft of different types, enhancing their skills. The 173rd FW is the sole F-15C training base for the United Sates Air Force, producing some of the world’s best air-to-air combat pilot. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason van Mourik) Original public domain image from Flickr