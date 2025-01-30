U.S. Soldiers from the 457th Chemical Battalion sponge off their level A protective suits after a simulated nuclear detonation scenario at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Indiana July 19, 2010, during exercise Vibrant Response 10.2.

Vibrant Response is a U.S. Northern Command training event for the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high yield-explosives (CBRNE) consequence management response force. The exercise focuses on Department of Defense support of civil authorities in response to a catastrophic CBRNE incident. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Angelita M. Lawrence, U.S. Air Force). Original public domain image from Flickr