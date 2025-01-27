Panamanian National Aeronaval Service Sgt. Abel Dominguez, a diver, practices with an underwater cutting tool during welding exercise with Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 during PANAMAX 2011 in Panama City, Panama, Aug. 23, 2011.

Panamax is an annual U.S. Southern Command-sponsored joint exercise series that focuses on ensuring the defense of Panama through live and simulated training scenarios off the coast of Panama and locations in the United States. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jayme Pastoric, U.S. Navy/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr