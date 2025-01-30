Two KC-135R Stratotankers from the 434 Air Refueling Wing at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, refueled seven F/A-18 Hornets from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels aerial demonstration team Sept. 26, 2018.

The demonstration team linked up with the Hoosier Wing tankers while traveling from their home base at Pensacola Naval Air Station, Fla., en route to their next air show at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Massey) Original public domain image from Flickr