U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) Airman Chelsey Fucito gathers a fuel hose on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Gulf of Oman Feb. 21, 2014.

The Harry S. Truman, the flagship for the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, was deployed conducting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Karl Anderson, U.S. Navy/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr