A landing craft, air cushion, assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, enters the well deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) in the Atlantic Ocean Nov. 16, 2017.

The USS Iwo Jima, components of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are conducting a Combined Composite Training Unit Exercise that is the culmination of training for the Navy-Marine Corps team and will certify them for deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hunter S. Harwell) Original public domain image from Flickr