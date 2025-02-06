Edit ImageCropAdjimaSaveSaveEdit Imageinstagram highlight covercircleblackdesigncollage elementshapedesign elementgeometricBlack round badge clipart psdMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarPop playlist album cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14643784/pop-playlist-album-cover-templateView licenseGray round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8640516/gray-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseAlbum cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14643161/album-cover-templateView licenseBrown round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8640519/brown-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseBlack and white Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820821/black-and-white-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseLine art round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682695/line-art-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseBold geometric abstract shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821700/bold-geometric-abstract-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseBrown round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8640517/brown-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseBold geometric abstract shape Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14822282/bold-geometric-abstract-shape-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseBlack round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729382/black-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseBlack and white Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820823/black-and-white-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseNavy blue round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729395/navy-blue-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseBlack and white Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14824765/black-and-white-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseNavy blue round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8640497/navy-blue-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseBlack and white Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14825022/black-and-white-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseDark blue round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8640499/dark-blue-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseCooking quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630936/cooking-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseLine art round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682693/line-art-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseRest & relax Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571110/rest-relax-instagram-post-templateView licenseGray round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8682678/gray-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseRetro Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820870/retro-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseMaroon red round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639278/maroon-red-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseRetro Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14820871/retro-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseTextured black round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638832/textured-black-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseBotanical Instagram story highlight cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14875731/botanical-instagram-story-highlight-cover-template-editable-designView license3D white round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8562774/white-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseMinimal black Instagram story highlight cover template sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14834716/minimal-black-instagram-story-highlight-cover-template-setView licenseRed galaxy round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8639276/red-galaxy-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseBotanical Instagram story highlight cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14874422/botanical-instagram-story-highlight-cover-template-editable-designView license3D purple round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8562769/purple-round-badge-clipart-psdView licenseAlbum cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14642746/album-cover-templateView licenseBlue circle badge, geometric shape collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632887/psd-sticker-blue-illustrationView licenseHoroscope taro reading Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714811/horoscope-taro-reading-instagram-post-templateView licensePink circle badge, geometric shape collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8633093/psd-sticker-pink-illustrationView licenseBeach holiday Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571115/beach-holiday-instagram-post-templateView licenseYellow circle badge, geometric shape collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8633055/psd-sticker-illustration-circleView licenseDark color Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14824728/dark-color-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseOrange circle badge, geometric shape collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8633072/psd-sticker-illustration-circleView licenseDark tone Instagram story highlight cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816998/dark-tone-instagram-story-highlight-cover-templateView licenseGalaxy round badge clipart psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638900/galaxy-round-badge-clipart-psdView license