Personnel with the 153rd Airlift Wing based in Cheyenne, Wyo., use a modular airborne firefighting system (MAFFS)-equipped C-130 Hercules aircraft to fight the Waldo Canyon wildfire in Colorado Springs, Colo., June 28, 2012.

Four MAFFS-equipped aircraft with the 302nd and 153rd Airlift Wings flew in support of the U.S. Forest Service. The Waldo Canyon fire, which started June 23, 2012, burned several hundred homes and forced large-scale evacuations in Colorado Springs and at the U.S. Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stephany Richards) Original public domain image from Flickr