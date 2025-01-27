U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Dustin Lenhardt, left, and Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Cody Eitniear weld in the sheet metal shop aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in the Arabian Sea Jan. 8, 2012.

John C. Stennis was deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility conducting maritime security operations and support missions as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Tyndall, U.S. Navy/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr