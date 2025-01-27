U.S. Navy Fireman Coltin Wells welds a pipe in the weld shop aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) in the Atlantic Ocean Dec. 24, 2018.

The Kearsarge is on a scheduled deployment as part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations, crisis response and theater security cooperation, while also providing a forward naval presence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kaitlyn E. Eads) Original public domain image from Flickr