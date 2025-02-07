A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft attached to the 77th Fighter Squadron moves into position to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft attached to the 349th Air Refueling Squadron during Red Flag-Alaska 12-2 over Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 20, 2012.

Red Flag-Alaska is a series of Pacific Air Forces commander-directed field training exercises for U.S. forces, providing joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training in a simulated combat environment. (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Holzworth, U.S. Air Force) Original public domain image from Flickr