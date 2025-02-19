A Royal New Zealand Air Force Orion P-3K2 makes a final approach before landing at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 17, 2016 during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2016.The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity that helps participants foster and sustain the cooperative relationships that are critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans.
(Royal New Zealand Navy Photo by Petty Officer Chris Weissenborn) Original public domain image from Flickr