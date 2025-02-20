Military Working Dog, U.S. Army Sergeant Astor P720, assigned to 92nd Military Police Company, obediently sits and waits for his next command from U.S. Army Specialist Kurtis Swift during an obedience training exercise which took place in the Panzer Local Training Area, Boeblingen, Germany, Sep. 29, 2016.

Obedience training is a regular part of the training regimen designed to instill trust, loyalty and obedience between a working dog and his or her handler. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Jason Johnston) Original public domain image from Flickr