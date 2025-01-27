U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Conor Magill, a buoy deck crewmember assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker, cuts chain with a torch aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Katherine Walker while transiting the New York Harbor, March 8, 2016.

The Katherine Walker’s primary mission was to maintain over 300 floating aids to navigation in and around New York harbor, Connecticut, and New Jersey coastlines. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Frank Iannazzo-Simmons). Original public domain image from Flickr