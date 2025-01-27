U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jonathan Balbuena, an operations and training chief with Combat Logistics Regiment 2, Regional Command (Southwest), receives a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation medal in recognition of his performance prior to his deployment to Camp Leatherneck in Helmand province, Afghanistan, Sept. 27, 2013.

Balbuena earned the medal for his role in training others for deployment. (DoD photo by Cpl. Paul Peterson, U.S. Marine Corps/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr