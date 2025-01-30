Republic of Korea Army soldiers stand resolute at the iconic Joint Security Area where South and North Korean soldiers stand face to face across the Korean Demilitarized Zone, Panmunjom, South Korea, June 19, 2018.

U.S. and Canadian veterans of the Korean War and families of veterans killed in action, missing in action and prisoners of war visited South Korea during an annual event hosted in conjunction with the One Race Sharing the Peace organization and the Sae Eden Presbyterian Church. The event honored and recognized the sacrifices of Korean War veterans and their families. Veterans and family members visited the Eighth Army headquarters, the Joint Security Area and the Dora Observatory, which overlooks North Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Colletta) Original public domain image from Flickr