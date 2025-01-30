170107-N-BL637-082



PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 7, 2017) The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) conducts a vertical replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Yukon (T-AO 202).

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (CSG) will report to U.S. 3rd Fleet, headquartered in San Diego, while deployed to the western Pacific as part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet-led initiative to extend the command and control functions of 3rd Fleet into the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano/Released) Original public domain image from Flickr