U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Leverette marks where arrows have hit a target while scoring the archery portion of the Warrior Games at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado May 12, 2010.

The games, which are a joint effort between the Department of Defense and the U.S. Olympic Committee, are designed to promote recovery, achievements and opportunities for wounded, ill or injured service members. (DoD photo by J. Rachel Spencer, U.S. Air Force/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr