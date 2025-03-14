U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Richard W. Hunt, the commander of U.S. 3rd Fleet, salutes as he passes through an honor guard of flight deck crewmembers, known as rainbow sideboys, after arriving aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Aug. 10, 2010.

Hunt visited Abraham Lincoln to check the progress of the ship?s participation in a composite training unit exercise while under way in the Pacific Ocean. (DoD photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lex T. Wenberg, U.S. Navy). Original public domain image from Flickr