Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers rehearse sighting in on their targets from the standing position while learning proper firing positions as part of a Basic Marksmanship Course, March 12, 2011, at the ANA Academy at Forward Operating Base Geronimo, Afghanistan.

The ANA Academy, taught by U.S. Marines assigned to 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines (2/3), Regimental Combat Team 1, provides standardized training to Afghan soldiers. 2/3 was deployed to Helmand province, Afghanistan, in support of the International Security Assistance Force. (DoD photo by Cpl. Orlando Perez, U.S. Marine Corps). Original public domain image from Flickr