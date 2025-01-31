A U.S. Navy SEAL scans a field for simulated enemy threats during Operation Urban Corkscrew as part of Emerald Warrior 2013 at Camp Shelby, Miss., April 29, 2013.

The SEALs extracted two simulated downed helicopter pilots and returned them to safety during the operation. Emerald Warrior is an annual two-week joint/combined tactical exercise sponsored by U.S. Special Operations Command designed to leverage lessons learned from operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom to provide trained and ready forces to combatant commanders. (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Griffin, U.S. Air Force) Original public domain image from Flickr