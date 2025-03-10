U.S. Navy Civil Service mariners assigned to the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Carson City (T-EPF 7) heave line as the ship arrives in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire, July 15, 2019.

Carson City is deployed to the Gulf of Guinea to demonstrate progress through partnerships and U.S. commitment to West African countries through small boat maintenance assistance, maritime law enforcement engagement, and medical and community relations outreach. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ford Williams) Original public domain image from Flickr