U.S. Air Force Capt. Doug Mayo, 555th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, enters an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft before conducting a preflight inspection with Staff Sgt. William Harris, 455th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron crew chief, at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan, June 8, 2015.

The 455th EAMXS ensure Fighting Falcons on Bagram are prepared for flight and return them to a mission-ready state once they land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Swafford/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr