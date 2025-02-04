GULF OF THAILAND (Feb. 10, 2013) Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) 8 assigned to Naval Beach Unit (NBU) 7, departs the well deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6).

The Bonhomme Richard Amphibious Ready Group, currently on deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, will take part in amphibious integration training, certification exercise and participate in the annual multinational combined joint training exercise Cobra Gold. (U. S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jerome D. Johnson) Original public domain image from Flickr