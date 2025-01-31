U.S. Soldiers with the 91st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, detonate a mine clearing line charge fired from their M1 assault breacher vehicle at the Camp Aachen training area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 23, 2019.

Ironhorse conducted Combined Resolve XI Phase II in support of Atlantic Resolve, an enduring exercise to improve the interoperability between U.S. forces, their NATO allies and partner nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jacob Hester-Heard) Original public domain image from Flickr