U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Wade, center, deputy chief nurse from the 332nd Expeditionary Medical Group, observes members of the Iraqi army participating in the In-Country Clinical Observership (ICCO) training program Oct. 26, 2010, at Joint Base Balad in Salahuddin province, Iraq. The ICCO included advanced medical care skills and administration for Iraqi army physicians and nurses.
Portions of this image have been blurred for security purposes.(DoD photo by Sr. Airman Marianne E. Lane, U.S. Air Force) 101026-F-3056L-015. Original public domain image from Flickr