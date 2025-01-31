rawpixel
A block of C-4 detonates during a demolition range at Camp Shorabak, Afghanistan, Dec. 26, 2017.
Explosion bomb design element set, editable design
Explosion bomb design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093174/explosion-bomb-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Ground Control to Major Tom
Ground Control to Major Tom
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3581909/free-photo-image-cop-night-1st-brigade-kandakFree Image from public domain license
Editable Bomb explosion design element set
Editable Bomb explosion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15474618/editable-bomb-explosion-design-element-setView license
A U.S. Marine with Task Force Southwest fires an M107 Special Application Scope Rifle to test its functionality and to…
A U.S. Marine with Task Force Southwest fires an M107 Special Application Scope Rifle to test its functionality and to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3319096/free-photo-image-cal-sniper-rifle-afghanistanFree Image from public domain license
Editable Bomb explosion design element set
Editable Bomb explosion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15474781/editable-bomb-explosion-design-element-setView license
U.S. Marines with Task Force Southwest (TFSW) fire a 120mm mortar as a show of force at Camp Shorab, Afghanistan, March 10…
U.S. Marines with Task Force Southwest (TFSW) fire a 120mm mortar as a show of force at Camp Shorab, Afghanistan, March 10…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3318019/free-photo-image-afghan-national-defense-and-security-forces-afghanistanFree Image from public domain license
Editable Bomb explosion design element set
Editable Bomb explosion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15474614/editable-bomb-explosion-design-element-setView license
Poppy Patrol
Poppy Patrol
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3581916/free-photo-image-25-2nd-battalion-5th-marine-regimentFree Image from public domain license
Editable bomb explosion design element set
Editable bomb explosion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15441542/editable-bomb-explosion-design-element-setView license
An Afghan elder from Delaram listens during a security shura with leaders from Task Force Southwest (TFSW) and the Afghan…
An Afghan elder from Delaram listens during a security shura with leaders from Task Force Southwest (TFSW) and the Afghan…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3319104/free-photo-image-215-215th-corps-accessoryFree Image from public domain license
Editable Bomb explosion design element set
Editable Bomb explosion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15474983/editable-bomb-explosion-design-element-setView license
The End of an Era
The End of an Era
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3582560/free-photo-image-helicopter-afghan-national-armyFree Image from public domain license
Editable Bomb explosion design element set
Editable Bomb explosion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15474784/editable-bomb-explosion-design-element-setView license
A U.S. Marine Corps adviser assigned to Task Force-Southwest coaches a soldier with the Afghan National Army during a M240B…
A U.S. Marine Corps adviser assigned to Task Force-Southwest coaches a soldier with the Afghan National Army during a M240B…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3319469/free-photo-image-afghan-national-army-defense-and-security-forcesFree Image from public domain license
Editable Bomb explosion design element set
Editable Bomb explosion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15474988/editable-bomb-explosion-design-element-setView license
Ending the Mission
Ending the Mission
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3582540/free-photo-image-afghan-national-army-afghanistanFree Image from public domain license
Editable bomb explosion design element set
Editable bomb explosion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15475016/editable-bomb-explosion-design-element-setView license
U.S. Army Spcs. Kyle Graves (right) and Michael Bartolo navigate through rice paddies and corn fields while on a combat…
U.S. Army Spcs. Kyle Graves (right) and Michael Bartolo navigate through rice paddies and corn fields while on a combat…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742356/photo-image-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable bomb explosion design element set
Editable bomb explosion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15475713/editable-bomb-explosion-design-element-setView license
Boom, Baby! U.S. Marines with 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, conduct a demolition…
Boom, Baby! U.S. Marines with 1st Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, conduct a demolition…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3579012/free-photo-image-bomb-baby-explodeFree Image from public domain license
Editable bomb explosion design element set
Editable bomb explosion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15475409/editable-bomb-explosion-design-element-setView license
Corpsman Up
Corpsman Up
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3582569/free-photo-image-33-3rd-battalion-marine-regimentFree Image from public domain license
Editable bomb explosion design element set
Editable bomb explosion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15475021/editable-bomb-explosion-design-element-setView license
An Afghan National Army officer with the 215th Corps salutes passing troops during a ceremony commemorating the 94th…
An Afghan National Army officer with the 215th Corps salutes passing troops during a ceremony commemorating the 94th…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738987/photo-image-public-domain-flagFree Image from public domain license
Explosion bomb design element set, editable design
Explosion bomb design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16092834/explosion-bomb-design-element-set-editable-designView license
A girl watches U.S. and Afghan soldiers as they visit with elders in a village in Zabul province, Afghanistan, May 26, 2013.
A girl watches U.S. and Afghan soldiers as they visit with elders in a village in Zabul province, Afghanistan, May 26, 2013.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8738929/photo-image-public-domain-childrenFree Image from public domain license
Editable bomb explosion design element set
Editable bomb explosion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15441541/editable-bomb-explosion-design-element-setView license
Keeping One Eye Open
Keeping One Eye Open
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3582227/free-photo-image-2nd-platoon-37-3rd-battalionFree Image from public domain license
Explosion bomb design element set, editable design
Explosion bomb design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093235/explosion-bomb-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Mine Sweeper
Mine Sweeper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3582260/free-photo-image-2nd-battalion-8th-marines-28-60mm-mortarsFree Image from public domain license
Explosion bomb design element set, editable design
Explosion bomb design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16092815/explosion-bomb-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Dusty Patrol
Dusty Patrol
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3582180/free-photo-image-soldier-17-1st-battalionFree Image from public domain license
Editable explosion design element set
Editable explosion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15416423/editable-explosion-design-element-setView license
Pistol. U.S. Marines assigned to Mobile Strike Force Team, II Marine Headquarters Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force…
Pistol. U.S. Marines assigned to Mobile Strike Force Team, II Marine Headquarters Group, II Marine Expeditionary Force…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3579027/free-photo-image-firearm-afghanFree Image from public domain license
Editable bomb explosion design element set
Editable bomb explosion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15475508/editable-bomb-explosion-design-element-setView license
I'm Up, He's Sees Me, I'm on a Quad
I'm Up, He's Sees Me, I'm on a Quad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3581991/free-photo-image-33-3rd-battalion-marine-regimentFree Image from public domain license
Editable bomb explosion design element set
Editable bomb explosion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15475720/editable-bomb-explosion-design-element-setView license
An Afghan National Army-Territorial Force member watches security demonstrations during an exercise at the Kabul Military…
An Afghan National Army-Territorial Force member watches security demonstrations during an exercise at the Kabul Military…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3317843/free-photo-image-war-afghan-national-armyFree Image from public domain license
Editable fire explosion effect design element set
Editable fire explosion effect design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15322692/editable-fire-explosion-effect-design-element-setView license
U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joshua Prall, rifleman with 3rd Platoon, Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment scans the…
U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Joshua Prall, rifleman with 3rd Platoon, Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment scans the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8742419/photo-image-public-domain-person-waterFree Image from public domain license