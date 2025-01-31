A block of C-4 detonates during a demolition range at Camp Shorabak, Afghanistan, Dec. 26, 2017.

The event marked the end of a four-week explosive hazard reduction course, which brought together approximately 20 Afghan National Army soldiers with 215th Corps to enhance their counter improvised explosive device skills. The soldiers will assist clearing routes during combat operations throughout Helmand province, which allows for enhanced mobility of troops and other supplies and improves security for the local populace. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lucas Hopkins) Original public domain image from Flickr