U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Colin Martin, a radio frequency transport system apprentice assigned to the 5th Communications Squadron, adjusts an antenna in support of strategic bomber deployment at RAF Fairford, England, Jan. 10, 2018.

The deployment of strategic bombers to the United Kingdom helps exercise United States Air Forces in Europe's forward operating location for bombers. Training with joint partners, allied nations and other U.S. Air Force units help the 5th Bomb Wing contribute to ready and postured forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride) Original public domain image from Flickr