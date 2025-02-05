Four F-15 Eagle fighter aircraft from the 125th Fighter Wing (FW), Florida Air National Guard perform a flyover as part of Super Bowl XLIV pregame activities at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, Fla., Feb. 7, 2010.

Lt. Col. Michael Birkeland, commander of Detachment 1, 125th FW, said this marks the first time an Air National Guard unit has performed a flyover at a Super Bowl game. The pilots performing the flyover are 125th FW Commander Col. Bob Branyon, 125th FW Chief of Standards and Evaluation Lt. Col. John Black, 125th FW Operations Group Commander Col. Bill Bair and 125th Fighter Squadron Commander Lt. Col. Mike Rouse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Shelley Gill). Original public domain image from Flickr