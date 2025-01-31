Edit ImageCropNational Park Service (Source)SaveSaveEdit Imagebarn owlsleepyjoshua tree national parkdogjoshua treeowlpalmoasisSleepy Barn Owl (Tyto alba)NPS / Hannah Schwalbe An owl with closed eyes near the top of a palm tree. Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4414 x 2943 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarOcean oasis, editable word 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326233/ocean-oasis-editable-word-remixView licenseSleepy Barn Owlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730485/sleepy-barn-owlFree Image from public domain licenseOcean oasis, editable word 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326232/ocean-oasis-editable-word-remixView licenseSleepy Barn Owlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730498/sleepy-barn-owlFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767248/photo-journal-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJuvenile barn owl (Tyto alba)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729682/juvenile-barn-owl-tyto-albaFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767247/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJuvenile barn owl (Tyto alba)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729770/juvenile-barn-owl-tyto-albaFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547439/photo-journal-ideas-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo dogs on the Oasis of Mara nature walkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729929/two-dogs-the-oasis-mara-nature-walkFree Image from public domain licensePhoto journal ideas blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767249/photo-journal-ideas-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseYellow-rumped Warbler (Setophaga coronata) at the Oasis of Mara. NPS/ Carmen Aurrecoecheahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654331/photo-image-plant-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEscape to paradise Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008918/escape-paradise-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMesquite (Prosopis glandulosa) in the Oasis of Marahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729919/photo-image-plant-palm-treeFree Image from public domain licenseMountain climbing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998366/mountain-climbing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYellow-rumped Warbler (Setophaga coronata) at the Oasis of Mara. NPS/ Carmen Aurrecoecheahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9654657/photo-image-plant-tree-animalFree Image from public domain licenseExplore africa Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008904/explore-africa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCactus wren bird.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9648139/cactus-wren-birdFree Image from public domain licenseDiscover Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998370/discover-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOasis of Mara; Twentynine Palms, CAhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730572/oasis-mara-twentynine-palmsFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome spring Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547427/welcome-spring-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHummingbird at Oasis of Marahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730451/hummingbird-oasis-maraFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546316/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseOasis of Mara Rainbowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730405/oasis-mara-rainbowFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve your dream Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762806/achieve-your-dream-instagram-story-templateView licenseMesquite (Prosopis glandulosa) in the Oasis of Marahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730049/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable floating island design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546715/editable-floating-island-design-element-setView licenseGreater roadrunner (Geococcyx californianus)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730187/greater-roadrunner-geococcyx-californianusFree Image from public domain licenseEditable phone social media post mockup designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15422790/editable-phone-social-media-post-mockup-designView licenseStorm clouds over the Oasis of Marahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730124/storm-clouds-over-the-oasis-maraFree Image from public domain licenseFind inner peace poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510343/find-inner-peace-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMesquite (Prosopis glandulosa) in the Oasis of Marahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729933/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFind inner peace Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505447/find-inner-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMesquite (Prosopis glandulosa) in the Oasis of Marahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730039/photo-image-plant-leaf-treeFree Image from public domain licenseSummer's almost here social media template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18113606/summers-almost-here-social-media-template-editable-designView licenseCalifornia fan palm (Washingtonia filifera) fronds at the Oasis of Marahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730293/photo-image-arrow-plant-palm-treeFree Image from public domain licenseCamping Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458732/camping-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCosta's hummingbird (Calypte costae) at the Oasis of Marahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730438/photo-image-public-domain-bird-natureFree Image from public domain licenseFind inner peace blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11510555/find-inner-peace-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCalifornia fan palm (Washingtonia filifera); Oasis of Marahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729843/photo-image-clouds-plant-palm-treeFree Image from public domain license