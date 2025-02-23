Golden butterfly png border frame, transparent background. Remixed from the artwork of E.A. Séguy. More Premium image Info

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PNG Low Resolution 800 x 533 px

High Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2666 px

View personal and business license

Get Premium from just

‎$ 8 / month Explore Premium

Free Free design resources and creative tools 0 Free forever Join Free