ANDØYA, Norway (May 31, 2021) The U.S. Marine Corps 24 Marine Expeditionary Unit (24 MEU) conducted its first High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launch in Europe, further integrating the Marines in a joint environment and capitalizing on its strategic lift capabilities.

The vehicle-mounted precision rocket system was incorporated in At-Sea Demo/Formidable Shield as the Corps looks for ways to incorporate the detachment in the maritime and littoral environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Guevara). Original public domain image from Flickr